Scoreboard roundup — 1/28/19

Posted On 29 Jan 2019
iStock(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Monday’s sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Golden State 132, Indiana 100
Charlotte 101, NY Knicks 92
Boston 112, Brooklyn 104
Denver 95, Memphis 92
Atlanta 123, L.A. Clippers 118

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
New Jersey 6, Pittsburgh 3
Philadelphia 3, Winnipeg 1

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
(2) Duke 83, Notre Dame 61
(16) Texas Tech 84, TCU 65

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

photo charity.jpg
