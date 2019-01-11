BREAKING NEWS

Scoreboard roundup — 1/10/19

Posted On 11 Jan 2019
iStock(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Thursday’s sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Miami 115, Boston 99
Denver 121, L.A. Clippers 100
2OT San Antonio 154, Oklahoma City 147
Sacramento 112, Detroit 102

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
OT Columbus 4, Nashville 3
NY Islanders 4, NY Rangers 3
Washington 4, Boston 2
Toronto 4, New Jersey 2
Philadelphia 2, Dallas 1
Tampa Bay 3, Carolina 1
St. Louis 4, Montreal 1
Minnesota 3, Winnipeg 2
SO Edmonton 4, Florida 3
OT Arizona 4, Vancouver 3
San Jose 3, Vegas 2
Ottawa 4, L.A. Kings 1

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
(2) Michigan 79, Illinois 69
(5) Gonzaga 67, Pacific 36

