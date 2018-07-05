BREAKING NEWS

Schumer appealed to Trump to pick Merrick Garland for Supreme Court

Posted On 05 Jul 2018
By :
Comment: 0

About the Author
photo charity.jpg
July 2018
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

On Air Now

photo charity.jpg

photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers
photo charity.jpg

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
87°
few clouds
humidity: 66%
wind: 13mph S
H 86 • L 82
76°
Fri
74°
Sat
75°
Sun
78°
Mon
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup