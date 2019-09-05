BREAKING NEWS

Scarlett Johansson: I “love” and “believe” Woody Allen

Posted On 05 Sep 2019
ABC/Lorenzo Bevilaqua(LOS ANGELES) — Scarlett Johansson has worked with Woody Allen on three films, and if given the opportunity she’d collaborate with him again, she says, despite recent renewed backlash against the director.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actress said she’s had “a lot of conversations with him” about the allegations of sexual molestation that’ve been made against him.  “He maintains his innocence and I believe him,” Johansson declares.

“I have been very direct with him, and he’s very direct with me,” she said. “I love Woody. … I believe him, and I would work with him anytime.”

In 2014, The New York Times published an open letter from Dylan Farrow, Allen’s adoptive daughter with his ex-partner, Mia Farrow, in which Farrow accused the director of molesting her in 1992, when she was a child.

Allen has always denied the claims, asserting that they were made as revenge after Farrow, Dylan’s mother, learned of Allen’s relationship with Farrow’s adopted daughter, Soon-Yi Previn, to whom Allen’s been married for nearly two decades.

Allen was investigated on child molestation claims for the alleged 1992 incident in Connecticut, but prosecutors decided not to charge him.

