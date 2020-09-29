BREAKING NEWS

‘Saved by the Bell’ reboot coming to Peacock on November 25

Posted On 29 Sep 2020
NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — It’s all right…’cause we’re Saved by the Bell!

The reboot of the classic ‘90s high school sitcom is arriving on NBC streaming service Peacock just in time for Thanksgiving. The new series debuts Wednesday, November 25.

In this new reimagining, Mark-Paul Gosselaar’s Zack Morris is now the governor of California. He gets into hot water for shutting down too many low-income high schools, so he proposes to send students from the affected schools to the highest performing schools in the state, including his alma mater, Bayside High.

The new students give the privileged teens of Bayside High a “much-needed dose of reality.”

The new class features Zack Morris and Kelly Kapowski’s son, Mac Morris, played by Mitchell Hoog, along with Belmont Cameli, Dexter Darden, Alycia Pascual-Peña, Josie Totah, and Haskiri Velazquez. John Michael Higgins plays Principal Toddman.

Elizabeth Berkley Lauren and Mario Lopez will also reprise their roles from the original series, as Jessie Spano and A.C. Slater, respectively. As revealed in a teaser trailer back in April, Slater is now Bayside High’s gym teacher.

By Andrea Tuccillo
