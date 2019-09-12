Entertainment News 'Saturday Night Live' adds three new castmembers https://linewsradio.com/saturday-night-live-adds-three-new-castmembers/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

NBC(NEW YORK) — Saturday Night Live has added three new cast members for the upcoming 45th season ABC Radio has learned.

Bowen Yang, who came aboard last season as a writer has been named the longrunning sketch show’s first 100% Asian American cast member. A co-host of the Las Culturistas podcast, he was seen on camera last year, playing North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un, when Sandra Oh hosted.

Past cast member Fred Armisen is part Korean; another past cast member, Rob Schneider, is part Filipino.

Shane Gillis is a stand-up who was highlighted as a “New Face” at the the 2019 Just for Laughs Festival, and Chloe Fineman is a veteran of L.A.’s Groundlings troupe, who impressions of Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams, and Democrat presidential candidate Marianne Williamson can be seen on Instagram — and would be a natural fit for SNL.

Saturday Night Live returns on September 28 with returning host Woody Harrelson and first time musical guest Billie Eilish.

