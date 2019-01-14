BREAKING NEWS

Sarah Thomas becomes first woman to officiate NFL playoff game

Posted On 14 Jan 2019
ABC News(FOXBOROUGH, Mass.) — Sarah Thomas made history on Sunday as the first woman to ever work as an on-field official in an NFL postseason game.

Thomas, 46, served as the down judge during the AFC divisional playoff matchup between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Chargers. The Patriots went on to win the game, 41-28.

In 2015, Thomas became the first female full-time official in league history.

