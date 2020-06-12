Sarah Michelle Gellar hilariously reveals she survived homeschool “one sip at a time”

ABC/Eric McCandless(LOS ANGELES) — While children were eagerly counting down the days until the start of summer vacation this year, so were their parents. With schools closed due to COVID-19, many adults were tasked to juggle their children’s education on top of their careers and other responsibilities.

With most school’s wrapping up for summer break this week and next, parents all over are throwing their hands up in celebration. One such parent is Sarah Michelle Gellar, who spent her quarantine acting as both a mom and a teacher to her two young children.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star held up a hilarious sign on Thursday announcing her accomplishment, which reads, “I survived homeschooling my kids one sip at a time!”

Gellar, who is the mom of 10-year-old Charlotte and seven-year-old Rocky, also left an encouraging message to parents who are also crossing the finish line.

“So there’s been a lot going on in the world. In my house, there have been a lot of emotions, discussions, and listening,” the 43-year-old wrote. “It has not been an easy 12 weeks.”

While she is “proud of myself, and my kids,” she also reflected on how this year challenged educators to adapt their curriculums due to the pandemic. “I want to thank all their incredible teachers, that held my hand through the process,” she graciously wrote.

Gellar also asserted that, even though summer will serve as a well deserved break, she will not let it go to waste, affirming that “And now that school is done, the real education begins. For myself and my kids.”

In a separate Instagram story, the Cruel Intentions star revealed she also crafted specialty signs for her children, which sweetly marked Charlotte’s last day of fourth grade and Rocky’s last day of first grade.

