SAG Awards winners list
(LOS ANGELES) — The 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were presented Sunday night at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, in ceremonies hosted by Megan Mullally. Here are the winners:
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Black Panther
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Glenn Close, The Wife
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place
Television
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
This Is Us
Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy Series
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Tony Shaloub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Lifetime Achievement Award
Alan Alda
