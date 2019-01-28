BREAKING NEWS

SAG Awards winners list

Posted On 27 Jan 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Entertainment News  SAG Awards winners list https://linewsradio.com/sag-awards-winners-list/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

 

© 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards, LLC (LOS ANGELES) — The 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were presented Sunday night at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, in ceremonies hosted by Megan Mullally.  Here are the winners:

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Black Panther

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Glenn Close, The Wife

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place

Television
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
This Is Us

Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy Series
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Tony Shaloub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Lifetime Achievement Award
Alan Alda

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
January 2019
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

On Air Now

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
37°
clear sky
humidity: 43%
wind: 7mph W
H 32 • L 30
32°
Mon
42°
Tue
36°
Wed
17°
Thu
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup