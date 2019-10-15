BREAKING NEWS

Saddleridge fire began near base of transmission tower in northern Los Angeles: Investigators

Posted On 15 Oct 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

U.S. NEWS Saddleridge fire began near base of transmission tower in northern Los Angeles: Investigators https://linewsradio.com/saddleridge-fire-began-near-base-of-transmission-tower-in-northern-los-angeles-investigators/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/

FILE photo – Erin Donalson/iStock(LOS ANGELES) — The Saddleridge Fire that has burned through thousands of acres in Southern California began near the base of a transmission tower in northern Los Angeles, according to investigators.

Fire officials determined that inferno, which erupted around 9 p.m. Tuesday, originated in a 50-by-70 foot area directly beneath an electrical transmission line, Los Angeles Fire Department Public Information Office Capt. Erik Scott told ABC Los Angeles station KABC.

Investigators are still looking at what caused the fire, Scott said. No evidence of homeless encampments were found in the area.

The tower, which stands behind homes in Sylmar, the northernmost neighborhood in Los Angeles, is operated by SoCal Edison.

In a statement to KABC, the utility company said, “Out of an abundance of caution, we notified the California Public Utilities Commission on Friday, October 11 that our system was impacted near the reported time of the fire.”

Although SoCal Edison had shut down some power lines on Thursday and Friday to prevent a fire amid high winds, the transmission line running through Sylmar was not de-energized, according to KABC.

The wildfire, which is 45 percent contained, has blazed through more than 8,000 acres, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Firefighters were able to get a handle on the flames as winds died down and humidity moved up the coast on Monday into Tuesday. All red flag warnings and wind alerts have expired due to the change in weather conditions.

One person has died in the fire, and another person has been injured, according to Cal Fire.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
October 2019
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
62°
clear sky
humidity: 56%
wind: 5mph S
H 61 • L 58
63°
Wed
58°
Thu
59°
Fri
61°
Sat
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup