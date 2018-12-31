Entertainment News Ryan Seacrest invites you to count down to 2019 tonight with him on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve: "It's part of tradition" https://linewsradio.com/ryan-seacrest-invites-you-to-count-down-to-2019-tonight-with-him-on-dick-clarks-new-years-rockin-eve-its-part-of-tradition/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

ABC/ Lorenzo Bevilaqua(NEW YORK) — Sure, there are various TV shows you could watch on New Year’s Eve, but the one everyone seems to tune into, year after year, is Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.

Now in its 47th year, the show gets underway tonight at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, and host Ryan Seacrest explains why so many people continue to make it a part of their celebrations.

“There’s so much history in watching New Year’s Eve, the ball drop, on ABC,” Ryan tells ABC News. “Dick Clark — he built this, we grew up with it, and I think it’s become part of Americana. It’s part of tradition.”

Co-host Jenny McCarthy agrees.

“Santa Claus is Christmas, the Easter Bunny is Easter, [but] Dick Clark really does own New Year’s Eve,” she laughs. “And the fact that we got to carry on the tradition…– we’re so blessed.”

Tonight, Ryan and Jenny will be live from New York’s Times Square, introducing musical acts from New York, Hollywood and New Orleans, and counting down to 2019. In Times Square, you’ll see Christina Aguilera, Dan + Shay, Bastille and New Kids on the Block — whose lineup includes Jenny McCarthy’s husband, Donny Wahlberg.

The Hollywood Party portion of the show, hosted by Ciara, includes pop stars like Shawn Mendes, Halsey, Camila Cabello and The Chainsmokers, plus country stars Lauren Alaina, Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown. Rapper Post Malone performs live from Brooklyn, and in New Orleans, it’s Florida Georgia Line and Maren Morris.

But considering the show runs five-and-a-half hours, how do Ryan and Jenny keep their energy up?

“The energy’s easy…once you’re on, you’re on,” Ryan explains. “It’s afterwards you realize how exhausted you are!”

“The crowd gives you that energy,” Jenny adds. “And the weather wakes you up!”

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

