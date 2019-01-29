BREAKING NEWS

Ryan Reynolds loading romantic action comedy ‘Shotgun Wedding’

Posted On 29 Jan 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Entertainment News  Ryan Reynolds loading romantic action comedy 'Shotgun Wedding' https://linewsradio.com/ryan-reynolds-loading-romantic-action-comedy-shotgun-wedding/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

 

ABC/Rebecca Lobo(LOS ANGELES) — Deadpool series star and producer Ryan Reynolds is bringing an romantic action comedy called Shotgun Wedding to theaters, courtesy of his production company Maximum Effort, Mandeville Films, and Lionsgate, which produced his sleeper hit The Hitman’s Bodyguard.

Deadline reports the project will center on a young couple whose destination wedding is interrupted by international criminals, forcing the pair to save their family and re-discover how much they really love each other.

Pitch Perfect director Jason Moore is calling the shots on the project.

Reynolds will next be heard — but not seen — as the voice of the little yellow Pokemon hero, in the family film Detective Pikachu, which comes to theaters May 10 from Warner Bros.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved. 

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
January 2019
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

On Air Now

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
40°
light rain
humidity: 85%
wind: 16mph E
H 41 • L 41
35°
Wed
15°
Thu
20°
Fri
27°
Sat
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup