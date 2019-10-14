Entertainment News Ryan Murphy asks Kerry Washington to 'The Prom' on Netflix https://linewsradio.com/ryan-murphy-asks-kerry-washington-to-the-prom-on-netflix/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

Netflix(LOS ANGELES) — Ryan Murphy has tapped another major star for his upcoming Netflix series The Prom.

According to Deadline, Kerry Washington has been cast in Murphy’s adaptation of the Tony-nominated Broadway musical. She joins Meryl Streep, James Corden, Nicole Kidman, Keegan-Michael Key, Awkwafina and Andrew Rannells, who were previously announced.

Like the stage show, the Prom series will follow four failed Broadway actors who, in attempt to revive their career, decide to do a play about a real-life high school senior who’s unable to take her girlfriend to prom.

Streep, Kidman, Rannells and Corden have already been cast as the four Broadway leads. Washington’s role has yet to be announced.



Washington will also appear in the Netflix adaptation of the her Broadway play. American Son.

