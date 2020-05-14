BREAKING NEWS

Russell Crowe turning gangster in ‘American Son’

Posted On 14 May 2020
Photo by James Devaney/GC Images(LOS ANGELES) — Russell Crowe has found his next project. The Oscar winner will star in the upcoming thriller American Son, based on the critically acclaimed French film A Prophet, according to Variety

American Son follows a prison inmate who, after falling under the control of a ruthless mobster — played by Crowe — builds a multicultural crime syndicate, earning a place alongside Italian and Russian mafias. Blue Story’s Andrew “Rapman” Onwubolu will direct. 

Crowe’s next film, Unhinged, is slated for a July 1 release, making it the first movie to return to theaters since the COVID-19 pandemic forced their closure in March.

