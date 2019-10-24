BREAKING NEWS

Rose McGowan files racketeering charges against Harvey Weinstein and his ex-attorneys

Posted On 24 Oct 2019
ABC(LOS ANGELES) — (NOTE NATURE) Rose McGowan filed a racketeering lawsuit against Harvey Weinstien and his former attorneys Lisa Bloom and David Boies, alleging they conspired to suppress and discredit her allegation that Weinstein raped her at the Sundance Film Festival in 1997.

Black Cube, a spy firm hired by Weinstein, is also named in the suit.

“This case is about a diabolical and illegal effort by one of America’s most powerful men and his representatives to silence sexual-assault victims,” the suit states. “And it is about the courageous women and journalists who persisted to reveal the truth.”

The suit further alleges that a Black Cube spy, posed as as women’s rights advocates and journalists to obtain a copy of McGowan’s memoir Brave, illegally recorded her conversations, and smeared her reputation in the entertainment industry.

McGowan seeks both compensatory and punitive damages.

The Scream actress  tweeted Wednesday, “I’m preparing for the smear campaign to begin again. If you start reading horrible things about me on Instagram, Twitter or FB, understand that they are likely bots being paid for to damage my reputation.”

“I tell the truth to power, I’ve done it my whole life,” she added in a second tweet.  “I’m not perfect, but I know I am a good person who fights for the voiceless. If it’s happening to me, it can happen to all of us. Here’s to justice, yours and mine.”

McGowan, 46, was one of the first women to accuse Weinstein of sexual misconduct.  She later became a prominent figure in the #MeToo movement.

Weinstein, 67, is scheduled for trial in January on several rape charges stemming from incidents in 2006 and 2013.  He has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

