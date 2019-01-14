Entertainment News 'Roma', 'The Americans' and 'The Fabulous Mrs. Maisel' win big at the Critics' Choice Awards https://linewsradio.com/roma-the-americans-and-the-fabulous-mrs-maisel-win-big-at-the-critics-choice-awards/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

Netflix/Alfonso Cuarón(LOS ANGELES) — Alfonso Cuarón’s Netflix drama Roma was the big winner in the film category at the 24th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday in Santa Monica, California, taking home four trophies including Best Picture. In television, FX’s The Americans and Amazon’s The Fabulous Mrs. Maisel walked off with Best Drama and Comedy, respectively.

Cuarón’s autobiographical recounting of the life of a live-in housekeeper to an upper middle-class family in Mexico also won for Best Director, Best Cinematography and Best Foreign Film.

Christian Bale copped Best Actor and Best Actor in a Comedy honors for his role in Vice, while Glenn Close and Lady Gaga tied for the Best Actress award for their roles in The Wife and A Star Is Born, respectively. Gaga also won Best Song, for for “Shallow.”

The Best Supporting Actor and Actress trophies went to Mahershala Ali for Green Book, and Regina King for If Beale Street Could Talk. The movie Crazy Rich Asians won for Best Comedy, while Olivia Coleman took home Best Actress in Comedy honors, for The Favourite.

On the TV side, The Americans‘ Matthew Rhys won for Best Actor in Drama Series, while the show’s Noah Emmerich got the nod for Best Supporting Actor. Sandra Oh followed up last week’s Golden Globe win for Best Actress in a Drama Series with a CTA in the same category for BBC America’s Killing Eve. Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series went to Thandie Newton for HBO’s Westworld.

In the TV comedy category, Rachel Brosnahan and Alex Borstein walked of with Best Actress and Supporting Actress, respectively, for their roles in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Bill Hader won Best Actor honors for HBO’s Barry, and his co-star Henry Winkler won for Supporting Actor.

The ceremony was broadcast live Sunday night on the CW, hosted by Taye Diggs. Here’s the complete list of winners:

FILM

BEST PICTURE

Roma (Netflix)

BEST ACTOR

Christian Bale, Vice (Annapurna)

BEST ACTRESS – TIE

Glenn Close, The Wife (Sony Pictures Classics)

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born (Warner Bros.)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Mahershala Ali, Green Book (Universal)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk (Annapurna)

BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS

Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade (A24)

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE

The Favourite (Fox Searchlight)

BEST DIRECTOR

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma (Netflix)

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Paul Schrader, First Reformed (A24)

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk (Annapurna)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma (Netflix)

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Hannah Beachler, Jay Hart, Black Panther (Disney)

BEST EDITING

Tom Cross, First Man (Universal)

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Ruth Carter, Black Panther (Disney)

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

Vice (Annapurna)

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Black Panther (Disney)

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (Sony)

BEST ACTION MOVIE

Mission: Impossible – Fallout (Paramount)

BEST COMEDY

Crazy Rich Asians (Warner Bros.)

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY

Christian Bale, Vice (Annapurna)

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY

Olivia Colman, The Favourite (Fox Searchlight)

BEST SCI-FI OR HORROR MOVIE

A Quiet Place (Paramount)

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Roma (Netflix)

BEST SONG

“Shallow”, A Star Is Born (Warner Bros.)

BEST SCORE

Justin Hurwitz, First Man (Universal)

TELEVISION

BEST DRAMA SERIES

The Americans (FX Networks)

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Matthew Rhys, The Americans (FX Networks)

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve (BBC America)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Noah Emmerich, The Americans (FX Networks)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Thandie Newton, Westworld (HBO)

BEST COMEDY SERIES

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Bill Hader, Barry (HBO)

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Henry Winkler, Barry (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

BEST LIMITED SERIES

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX Networks)

BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (NBC)

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX Networks)

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION – TIE

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects (HBO)

Patricia Arquette – “Escape at Dannemora” (Showtime)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal (Amazon)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects (HBO)

BEST ANIMATED SERIES

BoJack Horseman (Netflix)

