‘Roma’ helmer Alfonso Cuarón grabs top Directors Guild honors; ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ sweeps Annie Awards

Alfonso Cuarón/Netflix(LOS ANGELES) — In yet another possible preview of this year’s Oscars, Alfonso Cuarón’s Roma took home the top prize at the 71st Directors Guild of America Awards on Saturday.

Cuarón grabbed the trophy in the Feature Film category, beating out Bradley Cooper for A Star Is Born, Spike Lee for BlacKkKlansman, Adam McKay for Vice, and Peter Farrelly for Green Book.  Historically, the Feature Film winner at the DGAs goes into the Oscars as the Best Director frontrunner.

Meanwhile, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse continues to be the breakout animated hit of 2018, making a clean sweep of the 46th annual Annie Awards Saturday, recognizing excellence in animation. 

Spider-Verse won in all seven categories in which it was nominated, including Best Animated Feature. The film also won for writing, directing, production design, editorial character animation and character design.

