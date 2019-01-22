‘Roma’ and ‘The Favourite’ lead 91st Academy Awards nominations
Entertainment News 'Roma' and 'The Favourite' lead 91st Academy Awards nominations https://linewsradio.com/roma-and-the-favourite-lead-91st-academy-awards-nominations/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/
(LOS ANGELES) — The 2019 Oscar nominations were announced this morning by Tracee Ellis Ross and Kumail Nanjiani, live from from the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, California. Alfonso Cuarón’s Roma and Yorgos Lanthimos’ period piece The Favourite led the pack with 10 nominations apiece.
Black Panther also surprised, with seven nominations, including Marvel Studios’ first-ever Best Picture nomination. Indeed, it’s the first superhero EVER to have a Best Picture nomination. Another first: Roma is the first Best Picture nod from Netflix.
And Spike Lee also logged a first: his first nomination for Best Director, for the multiply-nominated BlacKkKlansman.
The Best Picture field had eight nominees; it could have had as many as 10. In addition to Black Panther, the field includes Roma, Green Book, Vice, A Star Is Born, Bohemian Rhapsody, BlacKkKlansman and The Favourite.
Here are the main nominees:
Best Actor:
Christian Bale – Vice
Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe – At Eternity’s Gate
Rami Malek – Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen – Green Book
Best Actress:
Yalitza Aparicio – Roma
Glenn Close – The Wife
Olivia Colman – The Favourite
Lady Gaga – A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy – Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Supporting Actor:
Mahershala Ali – Green Book
Adam Driver – BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliott – A Star Is Born
Richard E. Grant – Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell – Vice
Best Supporting Actress:
Amy Adams – Vice
Marina de Tavira – Roma
Regina King – If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone – The Favourite
Rachel Weisz – The Favourite
Best Director:
Spike Lee – BlacKkKlansman
Pawel Pawlikowski – Cold War
Yorgos Lanthimos – The Favourite
Alfonso Cuarón – Roma
Adam McKay – Vice
Best Adapted Screenplay:
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs – Joel Coen , Ethan Coen
BlacKkKlansman – Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott, Spike Lee
Can You Ever Forgive Me? – Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty
If Beale Street Could Talk – Barry Jenkins
A Star Is Born – Eric Roth, Bradley Cooper, Will Fetters
Best Original Screenplay:
The Favourite – Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara
First Reformed – Paul Schrader
Green Book – Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly
Roma – Alfonso Cuarón
Vice – Adam McKay
Best Animated Feature:
Incredibles 2 – Brad Bird
Isle of Dogs – Wes Anderson
Mirai – Mamoru Hosoda
Ralph Breaks the Internet – Rich Moore, Phil Johnston
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse – Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman
Best Original Song
“All the Stars” from Black Panther
“Shallow” from A Star Is Born
“I’ll Fight” from RBG
“The Place Where Lost Things Go” from Mary Poppins Returns
“When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings” from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Best Animated Short:
Animal Behaviour – Alison Snowden, David Fine
Bao – Domee Shi
Late Afternoon – Louise Bagnall
One Small Step – Andrew Chesworth, Bobby Pontillas
Weekends – Trevor Jimenez
Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.