Robert De Niro sues ex-employee for binge-watching ‘Friends’ on the job, among other things

Posted On 20 Aug 2019
ABC/Fred Lee(NEW YORK) — Robert De Niro is suing a former employee at his company, Canal Productions, for allegedly embezzling money and — even worse — binge-watching episodes of Friends on the job.

According to court documents obtained by People, employee Chase Robinson allegedly racked up huge bills on the company American Express card, used millions of De Niro’s frequent flyer miles to take personal trips and submitted false information to get paid for 96 days of “unused” vacation time.

When she was in the office, the documents allege she spent “astronomical amounts of time” watching Netflix during working hours. During one four-day period in January, Robinson apparently watched 55 episodes of Friends.

Robinson, who started as De Niro’s assistant in 2008 and was later promoted to Vice President of Production and Finance — a job that paid her $300K a year — resigned from her position via email on April 6, 2019.

De Niro’s company is seeking $6 million in the lawsuit.

