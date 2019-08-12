Entertainment News Robert De Niro among the stars sharpening their knives for the 'Comedy Central Roast of Alec Baldwin' https://linewsradio.com/robert-de-niro-among-the-stars-sharpening-their-knives-for-the-comedy-central-roast-of-alec-baldwin/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/rss.xml

ABC/Heidi Gutman(LOS ANGELES) — Emmy-winner Alec Baldwin is going to be on the hot seat next month as the victim of a Comedy Central Roast, and now the network has revealed that Oscar-winner Robert De Niro will be among those out for Baldwin’s blood.

In a short video that shows Baldwin giving “generic responses” to the list of celebrity roasters, it was revealed that DeNiro — who often plays Robert Mueller to Baldwin’s Donald Trump in SNL opening sketches — would be one of the stars on hand to deal out the disses.

“Who?” Baldwin said when the Raging Bull star’s name flashed below him.

Other roasters include Will & Grace‘s Debra Messing, NBA star Blake Griffin, Caitlyn Jenner, Joel McHale, SNL‘s Chris Redd and of course, the Roast Master General, Jeff Ross. Other celebrities will be named later.

When we asked the Match Game host if his wife Hilaria would be among those roasting him, exclaimed, “No, no, no! No, don’t put that out there! Don’t broadcast that!”

Baldwin is already steeling himself for the evening.

“Hopefully I’m gonna have a big sweet and sour platter rather than just getting roasted, but there it is,” he said. “The word is ‘roast.’ It’s not massage. The Comedy Central Massage. It’s the Comedy Central Roast.”



The Comedy Central Roast of Alec Baldwin will shoot at Los Angeles’ Saban Theatre on Saturday, Sept. 7; it airs Sunday, Sept. 15 at 10 p.m. Eastern.

