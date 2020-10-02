BREAKING NEWS

'Roald Dahl's The Witches' movie adaptation to have pre-Halloween debut on HBO Max

Posted On 02 Oct 2020
HBO Max(LOS ANGELES) — Roald Dahl’s The Witches will be arriving on your TV screens just in time for Halloween.

Warner Bros. has announced that the movie adaptation of Dahl’s famous children’s book has conjured up an October 22 release date on HBO Max.

The film, starring Anne Hathaway and Octavia Spencer, was originally supposed to hit theaters this month but those plans were scrapped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Witches tells the story of a young boy who uncovers a secret coven of witches and, with the help of his grandma, tries to stop their evil plan to turn all the children in the world into mice. Hathaway plays the Grand High Witch, while Spencer plays the boy’s loving grandma.

Directed by Robert Zemeckis — who co-wrote the screenplay with Kenya Barris and Guillermo del Toro — the film also stars Stanley Tucci, Kristin Chenoweth and Jahzir Bruno as the young boy. The boy is voiced by Chris Rock as an adult.

If the title sounds familiar, it’s because The Witches was previously adapted into a critically-acclaimed 1990 hit film starring Oscar-winner Anjelica Huston in the Anne Hathaway role.

By Andrea Tuccillo
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

