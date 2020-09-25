BREAKING NEWS

‘Riverdale’s KJ Apa shows the reality of makeout scenes on set amid COVID-19

Posted On 25 Sep 2020
By :
Comment: Off

Dean Buscher/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.(VANCOUVER) — The cast of Riverdale is back in action, but life on set is different amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 

On Thursday, series star KJ Apa shared an enlightening video on Instagram that shows how he and co-star Camila Mendes have to prepare for makeout scenes during pandemic times. 

“Our new normal is washing our mouths before every take of a make-out scene…” he explains in the caption.

In the video, KJ and Camila are seen taking a shot of mouthwash, blank expressions on their faces as they swish for at least 30 seconds, spitting the liquid into individual plastic bags handed to them by people wearing latex gloves.

Fans lit up the comment section with their amusement, with one joking “the chemistry is so intense I can feel it from here,” accompanied by crying laughing emojis, while another confesses, “idk why but this has me DYING.”

Riverdale recently returned to Vancouver, Canada for production on season five, which is expected to debut on the CW in January.

By Cillea Houghton
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Read More

About the Author
photo charity.jpg
September 2020
M T W T F S S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930  

On Air Now

The Darren Cioffi Show – Mondays at 3pm

Thank You Front Line Workers From JVC Broadcasting

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup
Online Pokies How to play?
Black lesbian porn video with a massage Man fuck donkey porn video and free teeny boy porn vids and arab teenage Blonde amateur latina in her first porn video Filming a Porn Video Cought on Cam Blonde Girlfriend Hardcore Sex Porn Video Homemade porn video produced in an American university by a blonde Male teenagers gay porn video But fear not, these men know how to slow it Free porn video emo gay teens I had him hop on the engine and that gave Lesbian Interracial Porn Video Lesbians Pussy Licking Homemade porn video fucking with tattoed spanish girl