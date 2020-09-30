BREAKING NEWS

‘Riverdale,’ ‘Charmed’ among shows halted due to lack of COVID-19 testing in Vancouver

Posted On 30 Sep 2020
Dean Buscher/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.(VANCOUVER) — A number of U.S. TV series filming in Vancouver, Canada are halting production due to a lack of access to COVID-19 tests. 

According to The Hollywood ReporterRiverdale, Supergirl and Charmed are among the U.S.-based shows currently filming in Canada, due to that country’s lower number of cases of COVID-19. But a shortage of COVID-19 tests available in the city have forced these series to halt production.

Other series affected by the testing shortage are The CW’s Charmed reboot and Nancy Drew, along with DC Legends of Tomorrow. 

However, studio executives have emphasized to the Reporter that the delay is not caused by staff members contracting the virus on set of these productions.

A Vancouver-based executive states that the lab they’ve been using to obtain 48-hour results has “assured” them that it’s working to meet the demands for the American productions’ sets.

By Cillea Houghton 
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

