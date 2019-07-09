BREAKING NEWS

‘Riverdale’ cast remembers Luke Perry during first table read of new season

Posted On 09 Jul 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Entertainment News  'Riverdale' cast remembers Luke Perry during first table read of new season https://linewsradio.com/riverdale-cast-remembers-luke-perry-during-first-table-read-of-new-season/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

 

Art Streiber/The CW(LOS ANGELES) — The cast of Riverdale honored Luke Perry during their first table read of the new season.

Madchen Amick, who plays Betty’s mom Alice Cooper on the show, posted a photo on Instagram Monday of the cast and crew getting back to work on the first episode of season four.

“There was nothing but love, memories and mourning for our beloved Luke as we honor him in our first episode back,” she wrote, adding the hashtags, “#wemissyouluke #inmemoriam #riverdale #S4 #tableread.”

Perry, who played Archie’s dad Fred Andrews on The CW series, died in March at the age of 52 after suffering a massive stroke.

Riverdale’s showrunner, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, said back in June that the season four premiere would be titled “In Memoriam.”

“Probably the most important episode of #Riverdale we’ll do this year, if not ever,” he wrote on Twitter. “A tribute to our fallen friend.”

He added, “Thankful for this opportunity to honor Luke & Fred.”

Aguirre-Sacasa previously announced that all remaining episodes of the series would be dedicated to Perry.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
July 2019
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
85°
scattered clouds
humidity: 51%
wind: 11mph SSW
H 81 • L 81
82°
Wed
80°
Thu
85°
Fri
85°
Sat
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup