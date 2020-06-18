Rikers Island inmate at-large after jumping in water

BREAKING NEWS

DougSchneiderPhoto/iStockBy AARON KATERSKY and EMILY SHAPIRO, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from New York City’s Rikers Island jail on Thursday, according to police sources.

Two inmates jumped into the water and one was caught immediately, the sources said. The second inmate remains at-large.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

