BREAKING NEWS

Rhino won’t be ‘punished’ after touching toddler who entered its enclosure

Posted On 02 Jan 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

U.S. NEWS Rhino won't be 'punished' after touching toddler who entered its enclosure https://linewsradio.com/rhino-wont-be-punished-after-touching-toddler-who-entered-its-enclosure/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/

Brevard Zoo in Florida.(MELBOURNE, Fla.) — The rhinoceros who touched a child after she entered its enclosure on Tuesday will not be “punished,” according to zookeepers.

The incident occurred on New Year’s Day at the Brevard Zoo in Melbourne, Florida, when a 2-year-old girl was visiting the zoo’s “Rhino Encounter.”

Zoo officials have released new information about the incident, which they said started when the girl managed to get into the animal’s enclosure.

“Rhino Encounter participants stand on ground level and are separated from the animals by steel poles. This child stumbled through the poles, at which point at least one of the rhinos touched the child with their snout,” Brevard Zoo officials said in a statement.

The girl, whose name has not been released, “was retrieved in a matter of seconds and transported to a local hospital via ambulance,” the zoo said in its statement.

The girl’s mother was also transported to the local hospital for non-critical injuries on her arm, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue.

“Our hearts are with the family impacted by this incident and we are committed to being as transparent as possible without disclosing personal information about our guests,” the zoo said in their statement. “We are actively participating in a standard investigation conducted by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.”

“The welfare of the rhinos was never compromised and they will not be ‘punished’ in any way,” the zoo added in its statement.

The zoo noted that the Rhino Encounters program and other experiences at the zoo have been suspended until a thorough review of safety protocols is completed.

The injured child’s father released a statement through the Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children, where she is being cared for.

“Our daughter is in good care at Arnold Palmer Hospital and is doing well. My wife was also treated for her injury and has been released from the hospital. At this time, we ask for privacy as we focus on our daughter’s recovery,” the girl’s father said.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
January 2019
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

On Air Now

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers
photo charity.jpg

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
38°
overcast clouds
humidity: 50%
wind: 3mph NE
H 37 • L 33
43°
Thu
40°
Fri
43°
Sat
44°
Sun
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup