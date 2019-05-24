BREAKING NEWS

Retired NYPD Sergeant Joe Giacalone LIVE on LI in the AM With Jay Oliver!

Posted On 24 May 2019
By :
Comment: 0

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
May 2019
M T W T F S S
« Apr    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
72°
scattered clouds
humidity: 44%
wind: 18mph N
H 68 • L 65
68°
Sat
78°
Sun
75°
Mon
63°
Tue
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup