Rescuers searching for 4 crew members after 650-foot cargo ship catches fire, capsizes off Georgia coast

Posted On 08 Sep 2019
U.S. Coast Guard(BRUNSWICK, Ga.) — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for four crew members after a cargo ship caught fire and capsized off the coast of Georgia.

Twenty people have been safely removed from a 656-foot vessel named the Golden Ray after it became disabled on the St. Simons Sound off the coast of Brunswick, Georgia, around 2 a.m. Sunday, Coast Guard officials said in a release.

The number of people on board included 23 crew members and one pilot, four of whom have not been accounted for.

The cargo ship is currently “listing heavily” on the sound, according to the Coast Guard. Images show the carrier lying on its side on the water.

The Port of Brunswick has been closed for the search, and vessels are not permitted within half a mile of the overturned ship, which is visible from shore.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Moran Towing, SeaTow, Brunswick Bar Pilots Association and Glynn County Fire Department are assisting in the search.

It was not clear what caused the boat to list or whether any of the rescued crew were injured.

Additional details were not immediately available.

