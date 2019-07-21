BREAKING NEWS

Rescuers attempt to free right whale tangled in fishing gear off coast of Canada

Posted On 21 Jul 2019
By :
iStock/Foto4440(NEW YORK) — Marine experts are trying to free a right whale tangled in fishing gear off the coast of Canada.

The 18-year-old whale, spotted in the Gulf of St. Lawrence on Canada’s east coast, has been trapped for at least two weeks, CTV reported.

The whale is known to biologists who are tracking it as Number 3125, according to CTV. It was first spotted in distress on July 4 east of the Gaspe Peninsula in Quebec.

The Campobello Whale Rescue Team planned to attempt to disentangle the whale on Sunday, CTV reported.

Several right whales have been found dead off the coast of Canada this year. On Friday, the Canada Department of Fisheries and Oceans announced the death of two more whales, brining the total to eight in 2019.

Oceans Canada did not have an update on the whale’s condition when contacted by ABC News on Sunday.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

