Republicans unveil ‘Justice Act’ aimed at policing reform, propose fast-track action

(WASHINGTON) — Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, the party’s only African American in the Senate, introduced the GOP-backed “Justice Act” Wednesday aimed at addressing police reform in the wake of George Floyd’s death and nationwide protests.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he would try to fast-track the measure, proposing putting it on the Senate floor as early as next week, ahead of the July 4th recess.

Scott said that the legislation focuses on three areas: data collection, de-escalation training and transparency.

First, it would require police departments to provide more information to the FBI, he said, noting only 40% of departments currently send information to the agency.

“We have to have the right information so outcomes lead to safer officers and safer suspects,” Scott added.

Second, he said the bill encourages de-escalation training and for officers to intervene when they see a colleague using excessive force.

Finally, Scott said the ‘Justice Act’ addresses transparency on officer misconduct.

“Too often we’re having a discussion in this nation, about, ‘Are you supporting the law enforcement community’ or ‘are you supporting communities of color?'” Scott said. “This is a false binary choice.”

“The answer to the question of ‘Which side do you support?’ It’s, ‘I support America,’ and if you support America, you support restoring the confidence that communities of color have it in institutions of authority,” he added. “That means you know that the overwhelming number of officers in this nation, want to do their job, go home to their family.”

“This legislation encompasses that spirit,” Scott said. “It speaks to the fact that we believe that the overwhelming number of officers in this nation are good people working hard trying to keep order in the communities,” he said.

Scott recalled how he was pulled over this year, saying it was for failing to use his turn signal earlier in his lane change, what he called “driving while black.”

“The George Floyd incidents certainly accelerated this conversation, and we find ourselves at a place with a package, that I think speaks to the families that I spoke with yesterday, who lost loved ones. We hear you. I think this package speaks very clearly to the young person who’s concerned when stopped by the law enforcement officers. We see you,” Scott added.

McConnell and other top Republicans joined Scott for the announcement, all of them wearing masks, removing them only to speak.

“Even before George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, Senator Scott has made it possible for those of us in the Senate Republican conference, who are not African American to understand that this problem still exists we learned about is being stopped on numerous occasions well before the events of this year,” McConnell said. “But the witnessing of the murder of George Floyd and spirits in my hometown of Briana Taylor certainly brings to the forefront. This issue for all Americans including Senate Republicans.”

“But I want you to know that we’re serious about making a law here. This is not about trying to create partisan differences. This is about coming together and getting an outcome,” McConnell added.

Even so, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee that held a hearing Tuesday on police reform, attacked Democrats and repeated President Donald Trump’s claim the Obama administration failed to act on reform.

“To my colleagues on the other side who said, we talk too much. We don’t need to listen anymore. Where were you for the eight years of the Obama administration? I’m getting a little tired of being lectured to by my Democratic colleagues that all this is Trump’s fault. You had eight years under President Obama, the “Justice and Policing Act’ — none of it was taken up virtually. So let’s knock that off, you’re making no points with me.”

It was unclear immediately how Senate Democrats would respond. McConnell has rejected a House Democratic reform proposal that they are pushing the Senate to adopt.

Scott, in later questioning, indicated the legislation had the president’s support and said Trump “was the most presidential I’ve seen him talking to the families yesterday.”

ABC News’ Trish Turner noted that Republicans haven’t used the term “systematic racism” as often as Democrats, activists and expert witnesses in congressional hearings have, asking, “How does how does it affect your chances to get to a solution if you don’t agree on the problem?”

Scott said that Republicans and Democrats are “on the same page” on most reforms and that he does not believe Americans are inherently racist.

“We don’t spend time on the definition of a word, but we spend time on the definition of the problem, and the definition of the solution. When there’s an overlap of 70 to 75%, when you start, you’re in the right place,” Scott said. “We’re not a racist country. We deal with racism because there’s racism in the country.”

Earlier this month, congressional Democrats introduced a sweeping police misconduct reform bill of their own, although House Speaker Nancy Pelosi dismissed emerging calls to “defund the police.”

