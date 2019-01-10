BREAKING NEWS

Report: Yasmani Grandal signs one-year deal with Brewers

Posted On 10 Jan 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Sports News Report: Yasmani Grandal signs one-year deal with Brewers https://linewsradio.com/report-yasmani-grandal-signs-one-year-deal-with-brewers/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/sports-news/

Allen Kee / ESPN Images(NEW YORK) — The Milwaukee Brewers have reportedly extended their budget to sign free agent catcher Yasmani Grandal.

League sources tell ESPN the Cuban born catcher agreed to a one-year deal with Milwaukee for $18.25 million on Wednesday. The Brewers went over their planned budget in order to acquire Grandal, according to the sources.

In his seven seasons in the MLB with the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers, Grandal has compiled a .240 batting average with 113 home runs and 339 RBIs.

Last season with the Dodgers, the 30-year-old batted .241 and had 106 home runs and 68 RBIs. He opted for free agency at the end of October.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
January 2019
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

On Air Now

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
34°
light snow
humidity: 51%
wind: 23mph WNW
H 35 • L 34
32°
Fri
29°
Sat
30°
Sun
33°
Mon
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup