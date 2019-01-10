Sports News Report: Yasmani Grandal signs one-year deal with Brewers https://linewsradio.com/report-yasmani-grandal-signs-one-year-deal-with-brewers/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/sports-news/

Allen Kee / ESPN Images(NEW YORK) — The Milwaukee Brewers have reportedly extended their budget to sign free agent catcher Yasmani Grandal.

League sources tell ESPN the Cuban born catcher agreed to a one-year deal with Milwaukee for $18.25 million on Wednesday. The Brewers went over their planned budget in order to acquire Grandal, according to the sources.

In his seven seasons in the MLB with the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers, Grandal has compiled a .240 batting average with 113 home runs and 339 RBIs.

Last season with the Dodgers, the 30-year-old batted .241 and had 106 home runs and 68 RBIs. He opted for free agency at the end of October.

