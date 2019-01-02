BREAKING NEWS

Report: Yankees reach deal with free agent SS Troy Tulowitzki

Posted On 02 Jan 2019
Scott Clarke / ESPN Images(NEW YORK) — The New York Yankees have reportedly bulked up their infield in the wake of shortstop Didi Gregorius’ Tommy John surgery.

Citing league sources, ESPN reports the Yankees have reached a deal with free agent shortstop Troy Tulowitzki. If the deal is finalized following a physical exam, New York will only have to pay $555,000 for Tulowitzki, while the Toronto Blue Jays, who released him last month, will foot most of the 34-year-old’s $20 million contract.

Gregorius, 28, underwent Tommy John surgery in October. He is expected to be back on the active roster before the All-Star break.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

