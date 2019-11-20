BREAKING NEWS

Report: ‘Star Trek’ to boldly go on with Chris Pine and crew, for ‘Legion’ creator Noah Hawley

Posted On 20 Nov 2019
Chris Pine in “Star Trek: Beyond” – Paramount Pictures(LOS ANGELES) — Paramount has announced a new Star Trek movie, with Fargo and Legion creator Noah Hawley set to write and direct, according to Deadline

Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto and Zoe Saldana are also expected to return.  The film will would serve as the fourth installment of the franchise J.J. Abrams revamped in 2009. 

An earlier version, that would have reunited Pine’s Captain James T. Kirk with his father, played by Chris Hemsworth, was shelved when negotiations with the two actors fell apart. 

It should be noted that the upcoming film is also separate from the R-rated “Pulp Fiction in spaceTrek project to which Quentin Tarantino has been attached for two years.

