Report: ‘SNL’ star Pete Davidson dating ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ actress Margaret Qualley

Posted On 29 Aug 2019
NBC/Will Heath, ABC/Randy Holmes(NEW YORK) — There’s a new lady in Pete Davidson’s life.

A source tells Us Weekly the Saturday Night Live star has reportedly taken up with Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress Margaret Qualley.

“They’ve been seeing each other for a couple of months and Margaret is really excited about him,” says the source, adding that the pair are planning to make their red carpet debut at the Venice Film Festival, where Qualley’s latest film, Seberg, will have its premiere on Friday.

Davidson, 25, was recently linked to 46-year-old actress Kate Beckinsale. The two were spotted at “various Golden Globes after-parties,” back in January, according to the entertainment magazine.  That followed Davidson’s brief, much publicized engagement to Ariana Grande a few months earlier.

Qualley, 24, the daughter of actress Andie McDowell, previously dated actor Nat Wolff, who starred in the Nickelodeon series The Naked Brothers Band. She’s also been linked to director Cary Fukunaga, who’s 18 years her senior.

Davidson is expected to return for SNL‘s 45th season, which kicks off September 28 with host Woody Harrelson and musical guest Billie Eilish.

