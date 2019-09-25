BREAKING NEWS

Report: Seahawks sending Nick Vannett to Steelers

Posted On 25 Sep 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Sports News Report: Seahawks sending Nick Vannett to Steelers https://linewsradio.com/report-seahawks-sending-nick-vannett-to-steelers/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/sports-news/

Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images(SEATTLE) — The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly sending tight end Nick Vannett to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In exchange for the 26-year-old, the Seahawks will get a fifth-round pick for the 2020 NFL Draft from the Steelers, ESPN reports, citing a league source.

While neither team has officially announced the trade, Vannett took to Twitter to thank Seattle and say he’s “thrilled about the new opportunity and excited to be apart of Steeler Nation.”

Vannett was drafted by the Seahawks in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft. So far in his career, he’s played in 42 games, made 48 receptions for a total of 463 yards and has four touchdowns.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
September 2019
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
67°
few clouds
humidity: 60%
wind: 9mph WNW
H 73 • L 67
75°
Thu
71°
Fri
76°
Sat
74°
Sun
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup