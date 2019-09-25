Sports News Report: Seahawks sending Nick Vannett to Steelers https://linewsradio.com/report-seahawks-sending-nick-vannett-to-steelers/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/sports-news/

Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images(SEATTLE) — The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly sending tight end Nick Vannett to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In exchange for the 26-year-old, the Seahawks will get a fifth-round pick for the 2020 NFL Draft from the Steelers, ESPN reports, citing a league source.

While neither team has officially announced the trade, Vannett took to Twitter to thank Seattle and say he’s “thrilled about the new opportunity and excited to be apart of Steeler Nation.”

Thank you Seattle! You welcomed in a kid from Ohio with open arms and showed nothing but the best support from day 1. It’s been an honor to wear the blue and green the last few years. No feelings but love and gratitude for the Seahawk organization and the city of Seattle! 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/VCyEt554mh — Nick Vannett (@N_Vannett81) September 25, 2019

With that being said, I’m thrilled about the new opportunity and excited to be apart of Steeler Nation !! #HereWeGo — Nick Vannett (@N_Vannett81) September 25, 2019

Vannett was drafted by the Seahawks in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft. So far in his career, he’s played in 42 games, made 48 receptions for a total of 463 yards and has four touchdowns.

