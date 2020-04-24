Report: Richard Gere welcomes second baby with wife Alejandra Silva

Photo by Jim Spellman/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Richard Gere and his wife, Spanish businesswoman and activist Alejandra Silva, have welcomed their second child together — a boy, according to Entertainment Tonight.

It’s the second child for Gere, 70, and Silva, 37. The baby joins 14-month-old brother Alexander. The new baby’s name and exact date of birth have yet to be revealed.

Both have children from their previous marriages: Gere has a 20-year-old son, Homer James Jigme, whom he shares with ex-wife, actress Carey Lowell, and Alejandra, has a seven-year-old, Albert, with her ex-husband Govind Friedland.

Gere and Silva began dating in 2014 and tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2018.

