Report: Packers to hire Matt LaFleur as next head coach

Posted On 08 Jan 2019
33ft/iStock(GREEN BAY, Wis.) — The Green Bay Packers have reportedly chosen their next head coach.

Citing sources, ESPN reports the Packers will hire Matt LaFleur, the offensive coordinator for the Tennessee Titans, to lead the team.

LaFleur, 39, would succeed Mike McCarthy, who was fired mid-season by Green Bay. Joe Philbin stepped in as the interim head coach, and the team finished the season 6-9-1.

A source tells ESPN LaFleur will likely consider keeping Philbin on staff as well as defensive coordinator Mike Pettine.

