BREAKING NEWS

Report: Mel Gibson looking to hire Jamie Foxx, Peter Dinklage, Michael Fassbender for ‘Wild Bunch’ reboot

Posted On 20 May 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Entertainment News  Report: Mel Gibson looking to hire Jamie Foxx, Peter Dinklage, Michael Fassbender for 'Wild Bunch' reboot https://linewsradio.com/report-mel-gibson-looking-to-hire-jamie-foxx-peter-dinklage-michael-fassbender-for-wild-bunch-reboot/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

 

ABC/Lorenzo Bevilaqua(LOS ANGELES) — Oscar winner Mel Gibson is reportedly trying to rustle up an A-List posse for his next directorial foray, a remake of Sam Peckinpah’s seminal western The Wild Bunch.

According to Deadline, Oscar winner Jamie Foxx is on Gibson’s radar, as is Academy Award nominee Michael Fassbender, and Game of Thrones veteran Peter Dinklage, for what’s being called a “contemporized remake” of the film, which followed past-their-prime gunslingers looking for one last score.

Gibson’s last job behind the camera was 2016’s Hacksaw Ridge, which won two technical Oscars, and was also nominated for Best Picture and earned star Andrew Garfield a Best Actor nomination.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
May 2019
M T W T F S S
« Apr    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
73°
shower rain
humidity: 73%
wind: 10mph WSW
H 76 • L 71
67°
Tue
69°
Wed
68°
Thu
72°
Fri
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup