BREAKING NEWS

Report: Mark-Paul Gosselaar replaces Anders Holm in the upcoming ABC comedy ‘mixed-ish’

Posted On 20 Jun 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Entertainment News  Report: Mark-Paul Gosselaar replaces Anders Holm in the upcoming ABC comedy 'mixed-ish' https://linewsradio.com/report-mark-paul-gosselaar-replaces-anders-holm-in-the-upcoming-abc-comedy-mixed-ish/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

 

©2019 FOX Broadcasting Co. CR: Frank Micelotta/FOX/PictureGroup(LOS ANGELES) — Mark-Paul Gosselaar has been re-cast as the father of Tracee Ellis Ross’ character, Rainbow Johnson, in the upcoming ABC comedy mixed-ish, according to Variety. He replaces Workaholics vet Anders Holm, who played the role in the original pilot.

Gosselaar, who’s best-known for his roles in Franklin & Bash, NYPD Blue and Saved by the Bell, most recently starred in the Fox shows The Passage and Pitch, as well as the NBC comedy Truth Be Told.

mixed-ish, which follows Rainbow’s experience growing up in a mixed-race family during the 1980s, also stars Arica Himmel as Bow Johnson, along with Tika Sumpter, Christina Anthony, Mykal-Michelle and Ethan Childress.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
June 2019
M T W T F S S
« May    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
69°
fog
humidity: 100%
wind: 11mph SSE
H 75 • L 74
75°
Fri
76°
Sat
80°
Sun
77°
Mon
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup