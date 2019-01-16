Sports News Report: LeBron James will miss next two games over groin injury https://linewsradio.com/report-lebron-james-will-miss-next-two-games-over-groin-injury/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/sports-news/

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — LeBron James will reportedly not be joining the Los Angeles Lakers when the team heads east to face the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets.

The forward’s agent told ESPN Tuesday that James will be out for at least the next two games due to his strained left groin.

James has been rehabilitating the injury since suffering it on Christmas Day, when the Lakers went up against the Golden State Warriors. Since then, James has missed 11 games and Los Angeles has gone 4-7.

ESPN reports James’ injury will be looked at again on Wednesday.

