Report: Lakers agree to one-year deal with free agent Jared Dudley

Posted On 03 Jul 2019
Anthony Causi / ESPN Images(LOS ANGELES) — The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with small forward Jared Dudley.

The contract is worth $2.6 million, Dudley’s agent told ESPN.

Dudley became a free agent following this past season with the Brooklyn Nets. During his time in New York, he played an average of 20 minutes per game, scoring 4.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

