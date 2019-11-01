BREAKING NEWS

Report: Lady Gaga following ‘A Star Is Born’ with film about the Gucci family

Posted On 01 Nov 2019
By :
Comment: 0

ABC/Rick Rowell(LOS ANGELES) — Lady Gaga has found her next movie role following her Oscar-nominated breakout turn in last year’s A Star Is Born.

According to Deadline, Gaga is attached to star in a new Ridley Scott film about the Gucci fashion dynasty. She’ll reportedly play Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci, the grandson of the brand’s founder.

Reggiani was tried and convicted of planning her ex-husband’s murder on the steps of his office in 1995. She served 18 years in prison and was released in 2016.

The film will be scripted by Roberto Bentivegna, based on the Sara Gay Forden book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed.

Production will likely take place after Scott directs his next feature, The Last Duel, starring Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Adam Driver and Jodie Comer.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Read More

About the Author
photo charity.jpg
November 2019
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
51°
clear sky
humidity: 43%
wind: 8mph NW
H 53 • L 50
53°
Sat
52°
Sun
56°
Mon
60°
Tue
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup