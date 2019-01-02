BREAKING NEWS

Report: Kim and Kanye’s surrogate is pregnant with their baby boy

Posted On 02 Jan 2019
By :
Comment: 0
ABC/Byron Cohen(LOS ANGELES) — US Weekly reports that the surrogate who gave birth to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s third child Chicago is pregnant again with what will be the celebrity couple’s fourth child — and it’s a boy.

Citing an “insider,” the magazine reports the baby is due “in very early May.” 

The Wests’ growing family also includes 5-year-old North and 3-year-old Saint.  Little Chicago turns 1 on January 15.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

