Entertainment News Report: Kim and Kanye's surrogate is pregnant with their baby boy https://linewsradio.com/report-kim-and-kanyes-surrogate-is-pregnant-with-their-baby-boy/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

ABC/Byron Cohen(LOS ANGELES) — US Weekly reports that the surrogate who gave birth to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s third child Chicago is pregnant again with what will be the celebrity couple’s fourth child — and it’s a boy.

Citing an “insider,” the magazine reports the baby is due “in very early May.”

The Wests’ growing family also includes 5-year-old North and 3-year-old Saint. Little Chicago turns 1 on January 15.