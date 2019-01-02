Previous Story
Report: Kim and Kanye’s surrogate is pregnant with their baby boy
Posted On 02 Jan 2019
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site
Entertainment News Report: Kim and Kanye's surrogate is pregnant with their baby boy https://linewsradio.com/report-kim-and-kanyes-surrogate-is-pregnant-with-their-baby-boy/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/
(LOS ANGELES) — US Weekly reports that the surrogate who gave birth to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s third child Chicago is pregnant again with what will be the celebrity couple’s fourth child — and it’s a boy.
Citing an “insider,” the magazine reports the baby is due “in very early May.”
The Wests’ growing family also includes 5-year-old North and 3-year-old Saint. Little Chicago turns 1 on January 15.
Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.