Report: Jazz agree to one-year deals with Jeff Green, Emmanuel Mudiay

TuelekZa/iStock(SALT LAKE CITY) — The Utah Jazz have reportedly landed two free agents: forward Jeff Green and point guard Emmanuel Mudiay.

League sources tell ESPN the team has agreed to a one-year, $2.5 million veterans minimum deal with Green. An agreement on a one-year contract was also reached with Mudiay but further details were not disclosed.

Last season, Green averaged 27 minutes per game for the Washington Wizards, scoring 12.3 points along with 4.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

Mudiay also averaged 27 minutes per game last season with the New York Knicks, scoring 14.8 points and getting 3.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists.

