BREAKING NEWS

Report: Jazz agree to one-year deals with Jeff Green, Emmanuel Mudiay

Posted On 03 Jul 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Sports News Report: Jazz agree to one-year deals with Jeff Green, Emmanuel Mudiay https://linewsradio.com/report-jazz-agree-to-one-year-deals-with-jeff-green-emmanuel-mudiay/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/sports-news/

TuelekZa/iStock(SALT LAKE CITY) — The Utah Jazz have reportedly landed two free agents: forward Jeff Green and point guard Emmanuel Mudiay.

League sources tell ESPN the team has agreed to a one-year, $2.5 million veterans minimum deal with Green. An agreement on a one-year contract was also reached with Mudiay but further details were not disclosed.

Last season, Green averaged 27 minutes per game for the Washington Wizards, scoring 12.3 points along with 4.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

Mudiay also averaged 27 minutes per game last season with the New York Knicks, scoring 14.8 points and getting 3.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
July 2019
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
82°
scattered clouds
humidity: 62%
wind: 5mph WNW
H 81 • L 77
82°
Thu
81°
Fri
86°
Sat
75°
Sun
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup