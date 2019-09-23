BREAKING NEWS

Report: Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey calls out sick for practice

Posted On 23 Sep 2019
Jerome Miron / ESPN Images(JACKSONVILLE, Fla.) — Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey has reportedly called out sick and will not be joining the team on the field Monday for practice.

Sources tell ESPN the 24-year-old informed the Jaguars Sunday night that he has fallen ill with what he believes is the flu.

This all comes as Ramsey is seeking to part ways with Jacksonville. The two-time Pro Bowler requested a trade from the team last week but sources tell ESPN the Jaguars do not want to let go of the cornerback.

