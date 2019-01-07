BREAKING NEWS

Report: Grizzlies, forward Chandler Parsons agree to separation

Posted On 07 Jan 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Sports News Report: Grizzlies, forward Chandler Parsons agree to separation https://linewsradio.com/report-grizzlies-forward-chandler-parsons-agree-to-separation/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/sports-news/

Tar_Heel_Rob/iStock(MEMPHIS, Tenn.) — Chandler Parsons’ time with the Memphis Grizzlies appears to have come to an end.

Citing league sources, ESPN reports the team and the 30-year-old forward agreed to separate on Sunday.

The Grizzlies and Parsons’ agent will work on placing him in another team and structuring a resolution on his future, the sources told ESPN.

Per his four-year, $94 million contract with Memphis, Parsons is owed $38 million, including $25.1 million for this season, according to ESPN.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
January 2019
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

On Air Now

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers
photo charity.jpg

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
24°
scattered clouds
humidity: 51%
wind: 14mph NNW
H 27 • L 26
46°
Tue
46°
Wed
37°
Thu
30°
Fri
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup