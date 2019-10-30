BREAKING NEWS

Report: 'Game of Thrones' prequel pilot starring Naomi Watts not moving forward at HBO

Posted On 30 Oct 2019
HBO(LOS ANGELES) — Deadline reports that HBO ditched its plans for its Game of Thrones prequel starring Naomi Watts.

The prequel, from George R. R. Martin and Kingsman writer Jane Goldman, was set thousands of years prior to the events of the Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington-led GoT, which ran for eight seasons. HBO previously greenlit it back in June of 2018, but Deadline says it drew lackluster reviews. There were also rumors about “issues” while filming in Ireland.

Instead, the cable network has given a series order to another prequel project, this time from Martin and original series producer Ryan Condal, called House of the Dragon.  This one is set 300 years before the events in GoT and explores the beginning of the end for House Targaryen.

For book fans, the Martin-Condal series is reportedly largely based off of Martin’s Fire & Blood novel, which came out in 2018.

It’s just one of the many GoT spinoffs in various stages of production.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

