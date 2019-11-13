Report: ‘Friends’ reunion in the works at HBO Max

Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.(NEW YORK) — That long rumored Friends reunion may be a step closer to becoming a reality.

Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that the six core cast members of Friends — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer — as well as series creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman, are in early talks to reunite on HBO Max.

However, the sources warn that the reunion is nowhere near a done deal. When and if the streamer can hammer out deals with the individual stars, they’ll have to figure out a way of fitting it into their busy schedules.

HBO Max recently paid $425 million for rights to the hugely popular sitcom, outbidding Netflix, its previous home.

Aniston, who broke the internet with a reunion of the cast that launched her Instagram account, also teased the project on The Ellen DeGeneres Show back in October.

“I would love for there to be something, but we don’t know what that something is,” she said. “So we’re just trying. We’re working on something.”

HBO Max is set to launch in May of 2020.

