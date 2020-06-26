Report: Emma Roberts expecting first child with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Actress Emma Roberts is reportedly pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Garett Hedlund.

US Weekly was first to break the news about Roberts, who is the niece of actress Julia Roberts. However, the pregnancy report remained unconfirmed until fans got it straight from the source — Roberts’ mom, Kelly Cunningham — who spilled the beans on Instagram.

After a flurry of well-wishers visited her account to not only send in their congratulations, several asked Cunningham if the reports were true that her daughter was expecting, to which the excited grandma-to-be wrote back “Yes!!” She also responded to another comment, saying she was “very excited” to become a grandmother.

Cunningham has since deactivated her Instagram account.

Roberts, 29, was romantically linked to Hedlund, 35, in March 2019 after photos surfaced of the two taking a romantic stroll.

Prior to their relationship, the American Horror Story star was previously engaged to her co-star Evan Peters, with whom she dated for seven years.

As for Hedlund, he previously dated actress Kristen Dunst between 2012 and 2016.

The couple have not issued a statement or responded to request for comment at this time.

By Megan Stone

