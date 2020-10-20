Report: Dominic West in talks to play Prince Charles on final seasons of ‘The Crown’

BREAKING NEWS

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Harper’s Bazaar/Hearst UK(LOS ANGELES) — The Crown may have found its final Prince Charles.

Variety reports Dominic West is in talks to take on the royal role in seasons five and six of the Netflix drama. He’ll take over the role previously played by Josh O’Connor.

Elizabeth Debicki has already been cast as Princess Diana for The Crown’s final two seasons.

West has previously starred on shows like The Wire and The Affair. He’s been in the headlines recently after photos were snapped of him getting cozy with his The Pursuit of Love co-star Lily James.

After rumors of an affair swirled, West and his wife of 10 years, Catherine FitzGerald, put on a united front for photographers last week, saying their marriage “is strong” and they are still “very much together.”

Season four of The Crown debuts on Netflix November 15.

By Andrea Tuccillo
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

